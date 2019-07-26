All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive

2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bc427207d ---- Large 3 story townhome in sidewalk/playground community. Close to county parks, schools and interstate. Lower level with garage, laundry and extra room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive have any available units?
2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College