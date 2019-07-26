---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bc427207d ---- Large 3 story townhome in sidewalk/playground community. Close to county parks, schools and interstate. Lower level with garage, laundry and extra room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive have any available units?
2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Strathmoor Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.