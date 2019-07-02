All apartments in Redan
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

2292 Wellington Cir

2292 Wellington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2292 Wellington Circle, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/07/19 Wellington Circle - Property Id: 131038

3/2 Townhouse
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131038
Property Id 131038

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4963441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Wellington Cir have any available units?
2292 Wellington Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2292 Wellington Cir have?
Some of 2292 Wellington Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2292 Wellington Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Wellington Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Wellington Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir offer parking?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2292 Wellington Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have a pool?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have accessible units?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2292 Wellington Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
