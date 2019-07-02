Rent Calculator
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2292 Wellington Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2292 Wellington Cir
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2292 Wellington Cir
2292 Wellington Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2292 Wellington Circle, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/07/19 Wellington Circle - Property Id: 131038
3/2 Townhouse
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131038
Property Id 131038
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4963441)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have any available units?
2292 Wellington Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 2292 Wellington Cir have?
Some of 2292 Wellington Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2292 Wellington Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Wellington Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Wellington Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir offer parking?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2292 Wellington Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have a pool?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have accessible units?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2292 Wellington Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2292 Wellington Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2292 Wellington Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
