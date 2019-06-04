All apartments in Redan
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

2273 Wind Rose Court

2273 Wind Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

2273 Wind Rose Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roommate style two bedroom two and a half bath town home in a quiet neighborhood. Move in Ready! Bright and open floor plan, features great living spaces and gas log fireplace, large separate dining room. Spacious kitchen. Two large master suites each with own private bath. Separate bath. Home is in an exceptional location, only minutes from I-20, grocery stores, dining and the incredible shopping, and entertainment of the Stone Crest Mall area. Sorry no Section 8 applications!

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2273 Wind Rose Court have any available units?
2273 Wind Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2273 Wind Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
2273 Wind Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2273 Wind Rose Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2273 Wind Rose Court is pet friendly.
Does 2273 Wind Rose Court offer parking?
No, 2273 Wind Rose Court does not offer parking.
Does 2273 Wind Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2273 Wind Rose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2273 Wind Rose Court have a pool?
No, 2273 Wind Rose Court does not have a pool.
Does 2273 Wind Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 2273 Wind Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2273 Wind Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2273 Wind Rose Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2273 Wind Rose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2273 Wind Rose Court does not have units with air conditioning.
