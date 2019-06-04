2273 Wind Rose Court

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Roommate style two bedroom two and a half bath town home in a quiet neighborhood. Move in Ready! Bright and open floor plan, features great living spaces and gas log fireplace, large separate dining room. Spacious kitchen. Two large master suites each with own private bath. Separate bath. Home is in an exceptional location, only minutes from I-20, grocery stores, dining and the incredible shopping, and entertainment of the Stone Crest Mall area. Sorry no Section 8 applications!



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.