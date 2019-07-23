All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
2219 Cody Court
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:08 PM

2219 Cody Court

2219 Cody Court · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Cody Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Cody Court have any available units?
2219 Cody Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2219 Cody Court currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Cody Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Cody Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Cody Court is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Cody Court offer parking?
No, 2219 Cody Court does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Cody Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Cody Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Cody Court have a pool?
No, 2219 Cody Court does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Cody Court have accessible units?
No, 2219 Cody Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Cody Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Cody Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Cody Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 Cody Court does not have units with air conditioning.
