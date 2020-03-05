Rent Calculator
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2192 Windgate ct
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:23 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2192 Windgate ct
2192 Wind Gate Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
2192 Wind Gate Ct, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath for rent serious rentals only Rentals will be prequalified before viewing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2192 Windgate ct have any available units?
2192 Windgate ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 2192 Windgate ct have?
Some of 2192 Windgate ct's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2192 Windgate ct currently offering any rent specials?
2192 Windgate ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2192 Windgate ct pet-friendly?
No, 2192 Windgate ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2192 Windgate ct offer parking?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not offer parking.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have a pool?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not have a pool.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have accessible units?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2192 Windgate ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not have units with air conditioning.
