All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2192 Windgate ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2192 Windgate ct
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:23 PM

2192 Windgate ct

2192 Wind Gate Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2192 Wind Gate Ct, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath for rent serious rentals only Rentals will be prequalified before viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2192 Windgate ct have any available units?
2192 Windgate ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2192 Windgate ct have?
Some of 2192 Windgate ct's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2192 Windgate ct currently offering any rent specials?
2192 Windgate ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2192 Windgate ct pet-friendly?
No, 2192 Windgate ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2192 Windgate ct offer parking?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not offer parking.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have a pool?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not have a pool.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have accessible units?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2192 Windgate ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2192 Windgate ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2192 Windgate ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College