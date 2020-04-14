All apartments in Redan
2177 Tiffany Trail

2177 Tiffany Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2177 Tiffany Trail, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Pretty move-in ready split level 3BR 2BA features a large inviting living room and dining area, a cute, sunny eat-in kitchen, three spacious bedrooms with two baths. The nice back deck is perfect for cookouts. A two-car garage completes this comfy home. Close to schools, shopping and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Woodcliffe
High school: Lithonia High School
Middle school: Lithonia Middle School
Elementary school: Panola Way Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 Tiffany Trail have any available units?
2177 Tiffany Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2177 Tiffany Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2177 Tiffany Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 Tiffany Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2177 Tiffany Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2177 Tiffany Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2177 Tiffany Trail offers parking.
Does 2177 Tiffany Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 Tiffany Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 Tiffany Trail have a pool?
No, 2177 Tiffany Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2177 Tiffany Trail have accessible units?
No, 2177 Tiffany Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 Tiffany Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2177 Tiffany Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2177 Tiffany Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2177 Tiffany Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

