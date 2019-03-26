2152 Scarbrough Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and an appliance package. The lovely layout provides the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.