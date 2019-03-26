All apartments in Redan
2152 Scarbrough Road
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:53 PM

2152 Scarbrough Road

2152 Scarbrough Road · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Scarbrough Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and an appliance package. The lovely layout provides the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Scarbrough Road have any available units?
2152 Scarbrough Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2152 Scarbrough Road currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Scarbrough Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Scarbrough Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2152 Scarbrough Road is pet friendly.
Does 2152 Scarbrough Road offer parking?
No, 2152 Scarbrough Road does not offer parking.
Does 2152 Scarbrough Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Scarbrough Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Scarbrough Road have a pool?
No, 2152 Scarbrough Road does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Scarbrough Road have accessible units?
No, 2152 Scarbrough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Scarbrough Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 Scarbrough Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2152 Scarbrough Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2152 Scarbrough Road does not have units with air conditioning.
