2122 Tiffany Ln
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

2122 Tiffany Ln

2122 Tiffany Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Tiffany Ln, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.
PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

(RLNE3787821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Tiffany Ln have any available units?
2122 Tiffany Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2122 Tiffany Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Tiffany Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Tiffany Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Tiffany Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Tiffany Ln offer parking?
No, 2122 Tiffany Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2122 Tiffany Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Tiffany Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Tiffany Ln have a pool?
No, 2122 Tiffany Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Tiffany Ln have accessible units?
No, 2122 Tiffany Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Tiffany Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Tiffany Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Tiffany Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 Tiffany Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
