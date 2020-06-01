Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2116 Scarbrough Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2116 Scarbrough Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2116 Scarbrough Road
2116 Scarbrough Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
2116 Scarbrough Road, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Split Foyer Home in Stone Mountain, Bonus Space in Basement, Property is Located Near Multiple Parks Including Stone Mountain Park & Mystery Valley Golf Club.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have any available units?
2116 Scarbrough Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 2116 Scarbrough Road have?
Some of 2116 Scarbrough Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2116 Scarbrough Road currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Scarbrough Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Scarbrough Road pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road offer parking?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have a pool?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have accessible units?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Scarbrough Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redan 2 Bedrooms
Redan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College