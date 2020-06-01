All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2116 Scarbrough Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2116 Scarbrough Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

2116 Scarbrough Road

2116 Scarbrough Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2116 Scarbrough Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Split Foyer Home in Stone Mountain, Bonus Space in Basement, Property is Located Near Multiple Parks Including Stone Mountain Park & Mystery Valley Golf Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have any available units?
2116 Scarbrough Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2116 Scarbrough Road have?
Some of 2116 Scarbrough Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Scarbrough Road currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Scarbrough Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Scarbrough Road pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road offer parking?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have a pool?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have accessible units?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Scarbrough Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Scarbrough Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Scarbrough Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College