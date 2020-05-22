All apartments in Redan
Last updated May 22 2020 at 2:07 PM

2107 Mallard Way

2107 Mallard Way · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Mallard Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Mallard Way have any available units?
2107 Mallard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2107 Mallard Way currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Mallard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Mallard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Mallard Way is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Mallard Way offer parking?
No, 2107 Mallard Way does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Mallard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Mallard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Mallard Way have a pool?
No, 2107 Mallard Way does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Mallard Way have accessible units?
No, 2107 Mallard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Mallard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Mallard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Mallard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 Mallard Way does not have units with air conditioning.

