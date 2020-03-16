All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:10 AM

2104 Charter Ln

2104 Charter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Charter Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms renovated townhome , all new kitchen appliances, flooring, bathrooms , ETC. perfect roommate plan or the perfect new family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Charter Ln have any available units?
2104 Charter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2104 Charter Ln have?
Some of 2104 Charter Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Charter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Charter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Charter Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Charter Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2104 Charter Ln offer parking?
No, 2104 Charter Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Charter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Charter Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Charter Ln have a pool?
No, 2104 Charter Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Charter Ln have accessible units?
No, 2104 Charter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Charter Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Charter Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Charter Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Charter Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

