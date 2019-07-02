All apartments in Redan
2096 Tidwell Trail
Last updated July 2 2019 at 3:59 PM

2096 Tidwell Trail

2096 Tidwell Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2096 Tidwell Trail, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2096 Tidwell Trail have any available units?
2096 Tidwell Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2096 Tidwell Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2096 Tidwell Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2096 Tidwell Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2096 Tidwell Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2096 Tidwell Trail offer parking?
No, 2096 Tidwell Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2096 Tidwell Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2096 Tidwell Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2096 Tidwell Trail have a pool?
No, 2096 Tidwell Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2096 Tidwell Trail have accessible units?
No, 2096 Tidwell Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2096 Tidwell Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2096 Tidwell Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2096 Tidwell Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2096 Tidwell Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
