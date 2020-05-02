All apartments in Redan
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

2096 Hilda Burns Pl

2096 Hilda Burns Place · No Longer Available
Location

2096 Hilda Burns Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2.5BTH HOME WITH SUNROOM NO SECTION 8 NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS FROM LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2096 Hilda Burns Pl have any available units?
2096 Hilda Burns Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2096 Hilda Burns Pl have?
Some of 2096 Hilda Burns Pl's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2096 Hilda Burns Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2096 Hilda Burns Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2096 Hilda Burns Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2096 Hilda Burns Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2096 Hilda Burns Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2096 Hilda Burns Pl offers parking.
Does 2096 Hilda Burns Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2096 Hilda Burns Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2096 Hilda Burns Pl have a pool?
No, 2096 Hilda Burns Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2096 Hilda Burns Pl have accessible units?
No, 2096 Hilda Burns Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2096 Hilda Burns Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2096 Hilda Burns Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2096 Hilda Burns Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2096 Hilda Burns Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

