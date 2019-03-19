All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
2085 Pintail Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2085 Pintail Cove

2085 Pintail Cove · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2085 Pintail Cove, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Lithonia, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 Pintail Cove have any available units?
2085 Pintail Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2085 Pintail Cove have?
Some of 2085 Pintail Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 Pintail Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2085 Pintail Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 Pintail Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2085 Pintail Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2085 Pintail Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2085 Pintail Cove offers parking.
Does 2085 Pintail Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2085 Pintail Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 Pintail Cove have a pool?
No, 2085 Pintail Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2085 Pintail Cove have accessible units?
No, 2085 Pintail Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 Pintail Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2085 Pintail Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2085 Pintail Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2085 Pintail Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

