Home
Redan, GA
2079 Scarbrough Trail E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2079 Scarbrough Trail E
2079 Scarbrough Drive
Location
2079 Scarbrough Drive, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b64da2e0ce ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2079 Scarbrough Trail E have any available units?
2079 Scarbrough Trail E doesn't have any available units at this time.
Redan, GA
.
Is 2079 Scarbrough Trail E currently offering any rent specials?
2079 Scarbrough Trail E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2079 Scarbrough Trail E pet-friendly?
No, 2079 Scarbrough Trail E is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2079 Scarbrough Trail E offer parking?
No, 2079 Scarbrough Trail E does not offer parking.
Does 2079 Scarbrough Trail E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2079 Scarbrough Trail E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2079 Scarbrough Trail E have a pool?
No, 2079 Scarbrough Trail E does not have a pool.
Does 2079 Scarbrough Trail E have accessible units?
No, 2079 Scarbrough Trail E does not have accessible units.
Does 2079 Scarbrough Trail E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2079 Scarbrough Trail E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2079 Scarbrough Trail E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2079 Scarbrough Trail E does not have units with air conditioning.
