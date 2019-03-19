All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2068 Wellborn Close

2068 Wellborn Close · No Longer Available
Location

2068 Wellborn Close, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath - Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2987077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 Wellborn Close have any available units?
2068 Wellborn Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2068 Wellborn Close currently offering any rent specials?
2068 Wellborn Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 Wellborn Close pet-friendly?
No, 2068 Wellborn Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2068 Wellborn Close offer parking?
No, 2068 Wellborn Close does not offer parking.
Does 2068 Wellborn Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2068 Wellborn Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 Wellborn Close have a pool?
No, 2068 Wellborn Close does not have a pool.
Does 2068 Wellborn Close have accessible units?
No, 2068 Wellborn Close does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 Wellborn Close have units with dishwashers?
No, 2068 Wellborn Close does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2068 Wellborn Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 2068 Wellborn Close does not have units with air conditioning.
