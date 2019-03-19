All apartments in Redan
2066 Kimber Trail
2066 Kimber Trail

2066 Kimber Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2066 Kimber Trail, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,428 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 Kimber Trail have any available units?
2066 Kimber Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2066 Kimber Trail have?
Some of 2066 Kimber Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 Kimber Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2066 Kimber Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 Kimber Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2066 Kimber Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2066 Kimber Trail offer parking?
No, 2066 Kimber Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2066 Kimber Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2066 Kimber Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 Kimber Trail have a pool?
No, 2066 Kimber Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2066 Kimber Trail have accessible units?
No, 2066 Kimber Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 Kimber Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2066 Kimber Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2066 Kimber Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2066 Kimber Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
