Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2049 Charter Ln
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2049 Charter Ln
2049 Charter Lane
·
No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
2049 Charter Lane, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome! This property features a kitchen with modern appliances, family room with fireplace, two upstairs master suites! Contact us today! Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE2792079)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2049 Charter Ln have any available units?
2049 Charter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 2049 Charter Ln have?
Some of 2049 Charter Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2049 Charter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Charter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Charter Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2049 Charter Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2049 Charter Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2049 Charter Ln offers parking.
Does 2049 Charter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 Charter Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Charter Ln have a pool?
No, 2049 Charter Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2049 Charter Ln have accessible units?
No, 2049 Charter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Charter Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 Charter Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2049 Charter Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2049 Charter Ln has units with air conditioning.
