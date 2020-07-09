All apartments in Redan
2042 Hilda Burus Pl

2042 Hilda Burns Place · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Hilda Burns Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Hilda Burus Pl have any available units?
2042 Hilda Burus Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2042 Hilda Burus Pl have?
Some of 2042 Hilda Burus Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Hilda Burus Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Hilda Burus Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Hilda Burus Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 Hilda Burus Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2042 Hilda Burus Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2042 Hilda Burus Pl offers parking.
Does 2042 Hilda Burus Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Hilda Burus Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Hilda Burus Pl have a pool?
No, 2042 Hilda Burus Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Hilda Burus Pl have accessible units?
No, 2042 Hilda Burus Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Hilda Burus Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Hilda Burus Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2042 Hilda Burus Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2042 Hilda Burus Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
