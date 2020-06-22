All apartments in Redan
2024 Charter Manor

2024 Charter Manor · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Charter Manor, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Charter Manor have any available units?
2024 Charter Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2024 Charter Manor currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Charter Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Charter Manor pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Charter Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2024 Charter Manor offer parking?
No, 2024 Charter Manor does not offer parking.
Does 2024 Charter Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Charter Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Charter Manor have a pool?
No, 2024 Charter Manor does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Charter Manor have accessible units?
No, 2024 Charter Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Charter Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Charter Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Charter Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Charter Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
