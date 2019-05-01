Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2008 Corners Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2008 Corners Cir
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2008 Corners Cir
2008 Corners Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2008 Corners Circle, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location. Close to everything. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2008 Corners Cir have any available units?
2008 Corners Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 2008 Corners Cir have?
Some of 2008 Corners Cir's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2008 Corners Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Corners Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Corners Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Corners Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2008 Corners Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Corners Cir offers parking.
Does 2008 Corners Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Corners Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Corners Cir have a pool?
No, 2008 Corners Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Corners Cir have accessible units?
No, 2008 Corners Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Corners Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Corners Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Corners Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Corners Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redan 2 Bedrooms
Redan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Panthersville, GA
Winder, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Experiment, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GA
Griffin, GA
Mableton, GA
Hampton, GA
Watkinsville, GA
Jackson, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College