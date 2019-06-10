All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1992 Overton Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1992 Overton Trail
Last updated June 10 2019 at 3:59 PM

1992 Overton Trail

1992 Overton Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1992 Overton Trail, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1992 Overton Trail have any available units?
1992 Overton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1992 Overton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1992 Overton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1992 Overton Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1992 Overton Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1992 Overton Trail offer parking?
No, 1992 Overton Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1992 Overton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1992 Overton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1992 Overton Trail have a pool?
No, 1992 Overton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1992 Overton Trail have accessible units?
No, 1992 Overton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1992 Overton Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1992 Overton Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1992 Overton Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1992 Overton Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRedan 3 Bedroom Apartments
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College