1987 Overton Trl

Amenities
Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home with Bonus Room! - Three Bed PLUS a Flexible bonus room that could be a 4th! Two Full Baths!
With new flooring and surfaces throughout, This one will move quickly...For Open House Schedule Call Mike (404) 205-1663!!
Less Than 2 Miles from I-20/I-285 and Less than 10 Miles to Downtown!!
New Flooring, Fresh Paint, New Appliances, New Counters, New Fixtures, New Blinds...Must See!!
No Vouchers, please.
More details are here: RENTWITHREMAX.COM
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1875129)