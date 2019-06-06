1987 Overton Trl

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home with Bonus Room! - Three Bed PLUS a Flexible bonus room that could be a 4th! Two Full Baths!



With new flooring and surfaces throughout, This one will move quickly...For Open House Schedule Call Mike (404) 205-1663!!



Less Than 2 Miles from I-20/I-285 and Less than 10 Miles to Downtown!!



New Flooring, Fresh Paint, New Appliances, New Counters, New Fixtures, New Blinds...Must See!!



No Vouchers, please.



More details are here: RENTWITHREMAX.COM



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1875129)