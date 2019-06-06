All apartments in Redan
1987 Overton Trl
1987 Overton Trl

1987 Overton Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1987 Overton Trail, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home with Bonus Room! - Three Bed PLUS a Flexible bonus room that could be a 4th! Two Full Baths!

With new flooring and surfaces throughout, This one will move quickly...For Open House Schedule Call Mike (404) 205-1663!!

Less Than 2 Miles from I-20/I-285 and Less than 10 Miles to Downtown!!

New Flooring, Fresh Paint, New Appliances, New Counters, New Fixtures, New Blinds...Must See!!

No Vouchers, please.

More details are here: RENTWITHREMAX.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1875129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1987 Overton Trl have any available units?
1987 Overton Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1987 Overton Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1987 Overton Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1987 Overton Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1987 Overton Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1987 Overton Trl offer parking?
No, 1987 Overton Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1987 Overton Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1987 Overton Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1987 Overton Trl have a pool?
No, 1987 Overton Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1987 Overton Trl have accessible units?
No, 1987 Overton Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1987 Overton Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1987 Overton Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1987 Overton Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1987 Overton Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
