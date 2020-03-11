All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1973 Corners Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1973 Corners Cir
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

1973 Corners Cir

1973 Corners Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1973 Corners Circle, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice Ranch-style home. Master Bedroom & Bath separate from two secondary bedrooms. Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace. Separate Dining Room. Large Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Enclosed garage makes a wonderful playroom. Laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Corners Cir have any available units?
1973 Corners Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1973 Corners Cir have?
Some of 1973 Corners Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Corners Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Corners Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Corners Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1973 Corners Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1973 Corners Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1973 Corners Cir offers parking.
Does 1973 Corners Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Corners Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Corners Cir have a pool?
No, 1973 Corners Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1973 Corners Cir have accessible units?
No, 1973 Corners Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Corners Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1973 Corners Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Corners Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 Corners Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College