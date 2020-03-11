Nice Ranch-style home. Master Bedroom & Bath separate from two secondary bedrooms. Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace. Separate Dining Room. Large Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Enclosed garage makes a wonderful playroom. Laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1973 Corners Cir have any available units?
1973 Corners Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1973 Corners Cir have?
Some of 1973 Corners Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Corners Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Corners Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.