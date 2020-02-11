All apartments in Redan
1937 Marbut Forest Drive

Location

1937 Marbut Forest Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles!

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Marbut Forest Drive have any available units?
1937 Marbut Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1937 Marbut Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Marbut Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Marbut Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Marbut Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Marbut Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 1937 Marbut Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1937 Marbut Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Marbut Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Marbut Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 1937 Marbut Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Marbut Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1937 Marbut Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Marbut Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Marbut Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 Marbut Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1937 Marbut Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

