Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1923 Panola Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1923 Panola Rd
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1923 Panola Rd
1923 Panola Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1923 Panola Road, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
DISTRICT OF STONECREST. BUS STOP AT GATE. Close to I-20 , Shopping,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1923 Panola Rd have any available units?
1923 Panola Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 1923 Panola Rd have?
Some of 1923 Panola Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1923 Panola Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Panola Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Panola Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Panola Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 1923 Panola Rd offer parking?
No, 1923 Panola Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Panola Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Panola Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Panola Rd have a pool?
No, 1923 Panola Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Panola Rd have accessible units?
No, 1923 Panola Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Panola Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Panola Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Panola Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Panola Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redan 2 Bedrooms
Redan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College