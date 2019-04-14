All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1858 Taffeta Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1858 Taffeta Trail
Last updated April 14 2019 at 7:53 PM

1858 Taffeta Trail

1858 Taffeta Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1858 Taffeta Trail, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets welcome with pet fee (restrictions apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,079, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,079

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 Taffeta Trail have any available units?
1858 Taffeta Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1858 Taffeta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1858 Taffeta Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 Taffeta Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1858 Taffeta Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1858 Taffeta Trail offer parking?
No, 1858 Taffeta Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1858 Taffeta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 Taffeta Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 Taffeta Trail have a pool?
No, 1858 Taffeta Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1858 Taffeta Trail have accessible units?
No, 1858 Taffeta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 Taffeta Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 Taffeta Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1858 Taffeta Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1858 Taffeta Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College