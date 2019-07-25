Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1767 Canberra Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1767 Canberra Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:14 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1767 Canberra Dr
1767 Canberra Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1767 Canberra Drive, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom ranch with covered back patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1767 Canberra Dr have any available units?
1767 Canberra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 1767 Canberra Dr have?
Some of 1767 Canberra Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1767 Canberra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1767 Canberra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 Canberra Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1767 Canberra Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 1767 Canberra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1767 Canberra Dr offers parking.
Does 1767 Canberra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1767 Canberra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 Canberra Dr have a pool?
No, 1767 Canberra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1767 Canberra Dr have accessible units?
No, 1767 Canberra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 Canberra Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1767 Canberra Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1767 Canberra Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1767 Canberra Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redan 2 Bedrooms
Redan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College