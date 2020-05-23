All apartments in Redan
1748 Charmeth Rd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:43 PM

1748 Charmeth Rd

1748 Charmeth Road · (678) 223-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1748 Charmeth Road, Redan, GA 30058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask youor your client to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobilve device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 Charmeth Rd have any available units?
1748 Charmeth Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1748 Charmeth Rd have?
Some of 1748 Charmeth Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 Charmeth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1748 Charmeth Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 Charmeth Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1748 Charmeth Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1748 Charmeth Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1748 Charmeth Rd does offer parking.
Does 1748 Charmeth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 Charmeth Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 Charmeth Rd have a pool?
No, 1748 Charmeth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1748 Charmeth Rd have accessible units?
No, 1748 Charmeth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 Charmeth Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1748 Charmeth Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 Charmeth Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1748 Charmeth Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
