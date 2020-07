Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Stone Mountain, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout.