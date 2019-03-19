All apartments in Redan
1637 Fieldgreen Overlook
Last updated March 19 2019

1637 Fieldgreen Overlook

1637 Fieldgreen Overlook · No Longer Available
Location

1637 Fieldgreen Overlook, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook have any available units?
1637 Fieldgreen Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Fieldgreen Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook is pet friendly.
Does 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook offer parking?
No, 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook does not offer parking.
Does 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook have a pool?
No, 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook have accessible units?
No, 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1637 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have units with air conditioning.
