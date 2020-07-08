All apartments in Redan
1600 Fieldgreen Overlook
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

1600 Fieldgreen Overlook

1600 Fieldgreen Overlook · (470) 400-8444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Fieldgreen Overlook, Redan, GA 30088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of cabinet and counter top space! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook have any available units?
1600 Fieldgreen Overlook has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Fieldgreen Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook offers parking.
Does 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook have a pool?
No, 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook have accessible units?
No, 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have units with air conditioning.
