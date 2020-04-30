All apartments in Redan
1545 Biffle Place
1545 Biffle Place

1545 Biffle Place · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Biffle Place, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Biffle Place have any available units?
1545 Biffle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1545 Biffle Place currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Biffle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Biffle Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Biffle Place is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Biffle Place offer parking?
No, 1545 Biffle Place does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Biffle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Biffle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Biffle Place have a pool?
No, 1545 Biffle Place does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Biffle Place have accessible units?
No, 1545 Biffle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Biffle Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Biffle Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Biffle Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Biffle Place does not have units with air conditioning.

