1523 Burnstone Drive
1523 Burnstone Drive

1523 Burnstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Burnstone Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Ranch Home in Cozy Stone Mountain Area
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,334 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved A

(RLNE5237249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Burnstone Drive have any available units?
1523 Burnstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1523 Burnstone Drive have?
Some of 1523 Burnstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Burnstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Burnstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Burnstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Burnstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Burnstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Burnstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1523 Burnstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Burnstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Burnstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1523 Burnstone Drive has a pool.
Does 1523 Burnstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1523 Burnstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Burnstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 Burnstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Burnstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1523 Burnstone Drive has units with air conditioning.

