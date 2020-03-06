All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

1494 Winfield Glen

1494 Winfield Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1494 Winfield Glen Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1494 Winfield Glen have any available units?
1494 Winfield Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1494 Winfield Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1494 Winfield Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1494 Winfield Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1494 Winfield Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1494 Winfield Glen offer parking?
No, 1494 Winfield Glen does not offer parking.
Does 1494 Winfield Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1494 Winfield Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1494 Winfield Glen have a pool?
No, 1494 Winfield Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1494 Winfield Glen have accessible units?
No, 1494 Winfield Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1494 Winfield Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1494 Winfield Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1494 Winfield Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 1494 Winfield Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
