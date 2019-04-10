Rent Calculator
1380 Muirfield Dr
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM
1380 Muirfield Dr
1380 Muirfield Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1380 Muirfield Drive, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- No section 8
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1380 Muirfield Dr have any available units?
1380 Muirfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
Is 1380 Muirfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Muirfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Muirfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1380 Muirfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 1380 Muirfield Dr offer parking?
No, 1380 Muirfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1380 Muirfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 Muirfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Muirfield Dr have a pool?
No, 1380 Muirfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1380 Muirfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1380 Muirfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Muirfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 Muirfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 Muirfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 Muirfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
