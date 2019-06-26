All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
1311 Adcox Square
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:41 PM

1311 Adcox Square

1311 Adcox Square · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Adcox Square, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e36fde0f1 ---- Gorgeous 2-story town home offering convenience to schools, shopping and recreation. Attached garage. Pool community!!Non-smoking. Offering 1 and 2 year leases

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Adcox Square have any available units?
1311 Adcox Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1311 Adcox Square currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Adcox Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Adcox Square pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Adcox Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1311 Adcox Square offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Adcox Square offers parking.
Does 1311 Adcox Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Adcox Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Adcox Square have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Adcox Square has a pool.
Does 1311 Adcox Square have accessible units?
No, 1311 Adcox Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Adcox Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Adcox Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Adcox Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Adcox Square does not have units with air conditioning.

