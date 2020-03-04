All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1310 Mill Lake Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1310 Mill Lake Circle
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:19 PM

1310 Mill Lake Circle

1310 Mill Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1310 Mill Lake Circle, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Mill Lake Circle have any available units?
1310 Mill Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1310 Mill Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Mill Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Mill Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Mill Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Mill Lake Circle offer parking?
No, 1310 Mill Lake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Mill Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Mill Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Mill Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 1310 Mill Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Mill Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 1310 Mill Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Mill Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Mill Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Mill Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Mill Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College