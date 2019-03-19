All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1306 Mill Lake Circle

1306 Mill Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Mill Lake Circle, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Mill Lake Circle have any available units?
1306 Mill Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1306 Mill Lake Circle have?
Some of 1306 Mill Lake Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Mill Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Mill Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Mill Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Mill Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Mill Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Mill Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 1306 Mill Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Mill Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Mill Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 1306 Mill Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Mill Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 1306 Mill Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Mill Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Mill Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Mill Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Mill Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

