Well maintained and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Stone Mountain. Home features open floor plan, upgraded tile showers and fixtures, finished basement with fireplace, and extra storage area along with 2 car garage and a back deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1278 Muirforest Way have any available units?
1278 Muirforest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1278 Muirforest Way have?
Some of 1278 Muirforest Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 Muirforest Way currently offering any rent specials?
1278 Muirforest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.