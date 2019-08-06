Rent Calculator
1254 Wellhouse Walk
1254 Wellhouse Walk
1254 Wellhouse Walk
Location
1254 Wellhouse Walk, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bed/2.5 bath home - Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Stone Mountain. Fireplace. 1 car garage. Corner lot.
No section 8
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3872636)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1254 Wellhouse Walk have any available units?
1254 Wellhouse Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
Is 1254 Wellhouse Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Wellhouse Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Wellhouse Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1254 Wellhouse Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 1254 Wellhouse Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1254 Wellhouse Walk offers parking.
Does 1254 Wellhouse Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 Wellhouse Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Wellhouse Walk have a pool?
No, 1254 Wellhouse Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Wellhouse Walk have accessible units?
No, 1254 Wellhouse Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Wellhouse Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 Wellhouse Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 Wellhouse Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1254 Wellhouse Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
