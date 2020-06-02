All apartments in Redan
1200 Panola Road - 1

1200 Panola Road
Location

1200 Panola Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Duplex - Cozy 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Duplex, Kitchen newly renovated

(RLNE2805843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Panola Road - 1 have any available units?
1200 Panola Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1200 Panola Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Panola Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Panola Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Panola Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1200 Panola Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 1200 Panola Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Panola Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Panola Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Panola Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 1200 Panola Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Panola Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1200 Panola Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Panola Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Panola Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Panola Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Panola Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

