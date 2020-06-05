All apartments in Redan
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 AM

1195 Harvest Dale

1195 Harvest Dale Court · No Longer Available
Location

1195 Harvest Dale Court, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 Harvest Dale have any available units?
1195 Harvest Dale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1195 Harvest Dale have?
Some of 1195 Harvest Dale's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 Harvest Dale currently offering any rent specials?
1195 Harvest Dale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 Harvest Dale pet-friendly?
Yes, 1195 Harvest Dale is pet friendly.
Does 1195 Harvest Dale offer parking?
Yes, 1195 Harvest Dale offers parking.
Does 1195 Harvest Dale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1195 Harvest Dale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 Harvest Dale have a pool?
No, 1195 Harvest Dale does not have a pool.
Does 1195 Harvest Dale have accessible units?
No, 1195 Harvest Dale does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 Harvest Dale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1195 Harvest Dale has units with dishwashers.
Does 1195 Harvest Dale have units with air conditioning?
No, 1195 Harvest Dale does not have units with air conditioning.

