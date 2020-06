Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

96 OAK ST Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN RAY CITY - NICE SPLIT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH STOVE DISHWASHER AND REFRIGERATOR, FORMAL DINING AREA, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, SCREENED IN PORCH, 2 CAR GARAGE,



MINUTES FROM MOODY, BERRIEN COUNTY



MOVE IN SPECIAL $250.00 CREDIT AT TIME OF LEASE SIGNING



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE LOOKED AT AND ARE NONREFUNDABLE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



(RLNE3275523)