5177 Saint Claire Pl
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

5177 Saint Claire Pl

5177 St Claire Place · No Longer Available
Powder Springs
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5177 St Claire Place, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5177 Saint Claire Pl have any available units?
5177 Saint Claire Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5177 Saint Claire Pl have?
Some of 5177 Saint Claire Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5177 Saint Claire Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5177 Saint Claire Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5177 Saint Claire Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5177 Saint Claire Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5177 Saint Claire Pl offer parking?
No, 5177 Saint Claire Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5177 Saint Claire Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5177 Saint Claire Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5177 Saint Claire Pl have a pool?
No, 5177 Saint Claire Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5177 Saint Claire Pl have accessible units?
No, 5177 Saint Claire Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5177 Saint Claire Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5177 Saint Claire Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5177 Saint Claire Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5177 Saint Claire Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

