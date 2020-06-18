All apartments in Powder Springs
5077 Furlong Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5077 Furlong Way

5077 Furlong Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5077 Furlong Way, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5077 Furlong Way Powder Springs GA · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and Updated Home
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,384 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the fu

(RLNE5768918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5077 Furlong Way have any available units?
5077 Furlong Way has a unit available for $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5077 Furlong Way have?
Some of 5077 Furlong Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5077 Furlong Way currently offering any rent specials?
5077 Furlong Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5077 Furlong Way pet-friendly?
No, 5077 Furlong Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 5077 Furlong Way offer parking?
Yes, 5077 Furlong Way does offer parking.
Does 5077 Furlong Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5077 Furlong Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5077 Furlong Way have a pool?
Yes, 5077 Furlong Way has a pool.
Does 5077 Furlong Way have accessible units?
No, 5077 Furlong Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5077 Furlong Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5077 Furlong Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5077 Furlong Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5077 Furlong Way has units with air conditioning.
