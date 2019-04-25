Rent Calculator
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4956 Shipp Rd
4956 Shipp Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4956 Shipp Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home featuring 3Bed/2Bath, French doors and back deck. Must see!! Pet friendly. No Housing vouchers. Call today for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have any available units?
4956 Shipp Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Powder Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 4956 Shipp Rd have?
Some of 4956 Shipp Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4956 Shipp Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4956 Shipp Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 Shipp Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4956 Shipp Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd offer parking?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have a pool?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have accessible units?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4956 Shipp Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
