All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 4956 Shipp Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
4956 Shipp Rd
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:43 AM

4956 Shipp Rd

4956 Shipp Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4956 Shipp Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home featuring 3Bed/2Bath, French doors and back deck. Must see!! Pet friendly. No Housing vouchers. Call today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 Shipp Rd have any available units?
4956 Shipp Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4956 Shipp Rd have?
Some of 4956 Shipp Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4956 Shipp Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4956 Shipp Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 Shipp Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4956 Shipp Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd offer parking?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have a pool?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have accessible units?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4956 Shipp Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4956 Shipp Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4956 Shipp Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 3 BedroomsPowder Springs Apartments with Garages
Powder Springs Apartments with ParkingPowder Springs Apartments with Pools
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GARome, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College