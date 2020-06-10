All apartments in Powder Springs
4758 Saddleridge Road
Location

4758 Saddleridge Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4758 Saddleridge Road have any available units?
4758 Saddleridge Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4758 Saddleridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4758 Saddleridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4758 Saddleridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4758 Saddleridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 4758 Saddleridge Road offer parking?
No, 4758 Saddleridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 4758 Saddleridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4758 Saddleridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4758 Saddleridge Road have a pool?
No, 4758 Saddleridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4758 Saddleridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4758 Saddleridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4758 Saddleridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4758 Saddleridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4758 Saddleridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4758 Saddleridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
