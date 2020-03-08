All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4382 Akins Ridge Lane

4382 Akins Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4382 Akins Ridge Lane, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,962 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5597659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4382 Akins Ridge Lane have any available units?
4382 Akins Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4382 Akins Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4382 Akins Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4382 Akins Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4382 Akins Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4382 Akins Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4382 Akins Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 4382 Akins Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4382 Akins Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4382 Akins Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4382 Akins Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4382 Akins Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4382 Akins Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 4382 Akins Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4382 Akins Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4382 Akins Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4382 Akins Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4382 Akins Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4382 Akins Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

