Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

4195 Macedonia Road - 4195 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Great Front Porch and Large Level Yard - This charming little home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a large living room and front porch. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator. This home includes a large yard 2 A/C units, and washer/dryer connections.



Utilities: Cobb EMC, Cobb Water



No Smoking, No Section 8



Rent: $825.00

(Includes a $50.00 discount every time you pay your rent on or before the FIRST of each month!)



Security Deposit: $825.00



Application Fee: $70.00



To see more rental properties visit our website at www.pmuinc.com or call us at 770-941-7745



*All Information is Believed Accurate But Not Warranted and is Subject to Change without Notice*



(RLNE1958620)